Euro 2024: Turkiye reach first major international QF in 16 years, set up Netherlands clash

Leipzig [Germany], July 3 : A brace from Merih Demiral helped Turkiye beat Austria by 2-1 to secure their first major international tournament quarterfinal appearance in 16 years at the Leipzig Stadium on late Tuesday night.

Austria had gone ahead inside the first 10 minutes in their previous two matches but here they were on the receiving end.

Turkiye marched ahead of Austria in just 57 seconds, the fastest goal in Euro knockouts as youngster Arda Guler fired an unbelievable corner that goalkeeper Patrick Pentz could not deal with and Demiral wasted no time to put the ball into the net.

Marko Arnautovic missed a great chance to level the scores as he could not lift the ball above Turkiye's keeper. Just before the hour mark, Demiral fired another goal with Guler coming through with a superb corner, putting Turkiye in total control.

However, in the 66th minute, substitute Michael Gregoritsch delivered a fine goal to keep Austria alive, Turkey goalie Mert Gunok produced one of the finest saves of the competition, denying Christoph Baumgartner an equaliser in the final moments of the match.

Turkiye have set up a quarterfinal clash with Netherlands, who secured a 3-0 win over Romania in Munich despite some missed chances.

This was Romania's first knockout match since Euro 2000 and their energy and fearlessness knew no limits.

Cody Gakpo put the Netherlands ahead in the 20th minute, taking a touch inside Andrei Ratiu and putting a crisp strike past goalkeeper Florin Nita. In the process, he also secured his third goal of the tournament.

The Netherlands did miss some chances to score before half-time, but towards the end of the game, Donyell Malen, who came as a substitute, scored two goals in the 83rd minute and three minutes into the stoppage time to give the Netherlands their final eight spot.

