FA Cup fourth round draw: Liverpool face Cardiff, City to clash with Fulham, Plymouth travel to Chelsea

The draw for the FA Cup fourth round was made on Sunday afternoon, after a bumper few days of third-round action.

Following the televised game between West Ham United and Leeds United at the London Stadium, the action switched across the capital to Wembley Stadium, where the draw was made by two former FA Cup winners in David James and Leah Williamson.

There are 16 ties in the fourth round proper which will be held across the weekend of February 4 and 7. Winning clubs in the fourth round will pick up £90,000 from the competition prize fund.

Chelsea will welcome Plymouth Argyle to Stamford Bridge while Liverpool will host Cardiff City. Elsewhere, Cambridge United will clash against Luton Town, while non-league Kidderminster Harriers - the lowest team left in the pot - get the honour of a Premier League visitor in West Ham.

With just three guaranteed all-top-flight ties - Tottenham, Everton, and Wolves will face off with Brighton, Brentford, and Norwich respectively - the last 32 is ripe for several upsets.

FA Cup fourth round fixtures: Crystal Palace v Hartlepool United, Bournemouth v Boreham Wood, Huddersfield Town v Barnsley, Peterborough United v Queens Park Rangers, Cambridge United v Luton Town, Southampton v Coventry City, Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle, Everton v Brentford, Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham United, Manchester United OR Aston Villa v Middlesbrough, Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion, Liverpool v Cardiff City, Stoke City v Wigan Athletic, Nottingham Forest v Leicester City, Manchester City v Fulham and Wolves v Norwich City.

( With inputs from ANI )

