FIFA Women's World Cup: Kerr-less Australia edge Ireland 1-0

Sydney, July 20 Despite the absence of their captain Sam Kerr, co-hosts Australia clinched a 1-0 victory over Ireland in their FIFA Women's World Cup opener, here on Thursday.

The match, played in front of a record-breaking crowd of 75,784 fans at Stadium Australia, kicked off the tournament on a high note.

The Matildas shouldered the weight of expectation amplified by the largest crowd ever for a women's football game in Australia. Pushed to the brink by a tenacious Ireland team in Sydney's crisp conditions, they managed to stand their ground.

A penalty kick from Steph Catley in the 52nd minute marked the only difference between the Group B teams. Despite being highly favored, Australia faced a formidable challenge from Ireland, who made an impressive debut at the World Cup, a Xinhua report said.

The Matildas took a hit with the withdrawal of Kerr, the face of the tournament, ruled out of Australia's first two games due to a calf injury sustained at Wednesday's training.

"Heartbreak, to be honest," Catley said of Kerr's injury. "We made sure we got the win for her."

Without their star striker, Australia grappled with penetrating a well-organized Irish defense in the first half. Their opponents stood firm, defying their higher-profile rivals amid the fervent atmosphere.

Australia's forward Caitlin Foord was effectively contained by a physical Irish side. Her few opportunities to score fell short, leading the teams into a half-time stalemate.

Aiming to rouse their subdued fans, Australia entered the second half with a more aggressive play style. Their effort paid off when Hayley Raso was taken down in the box by Marissa Sheva.

Catley, stepping in as interim captain for Kerr, drove a penalty high into the left corner, igniting a wave of euphoria throughout the stadium.

Energized, Australia continued with renewed purpose, only to be hampered by imprecise finishing.

In a last-ditch attempt for an equalizer, Ireland made several substitutions, but the goal they sought remained elusive despite numerous late chances.

Ireland will face Canada on July 26, while Australia goes up against Nigeria the following day.

