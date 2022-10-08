FIFA World Rankings: India drops two spots, currently world number 106 team

India has dropped down two spots, positioned at world number 106 in the latest FIFA World Rankings.

Brazil has retained its top spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings issued on October 6, the final release ahead of the World Cup in Qatar in November.

A total of 53 Nations League matches and 119 friendly games were considered while putting these rankings together. The next update will be published on December 22.

There was no change among the top five nations from the rankings of August, with Belgium at the second spot, followed by Argentina, France and England.

Italy (at Number six) has failed to qualify for the tournament but reduced the gap between them and Gareth Southgate's England after a 1-0 victory over them in Nations League last month. Wales managed to retain their World number 19 spot despite losing points from their August ranking tally and suffering relegation from Nations League Group A4 after defeats to Belgium and Poland (Number 26).

England and Wales will be facing off in Group B during the World Cup, alongside the USA (Number 16), and Iran (Number 20). Southgate's side is top-ranked among the contenders in their group.

Progress from Group B will help in securing a round-of 16 clash with winners or runners-up from Group A, which comprises Netherlands (Number 8), Senegal (Number 18), Ecuador (Number 44) and Qatar (Number 50).

The route to the quarterfinals meets victors from Group C or D, which includes top-ranked sides like Argentina (Number 3), France (Number 4) and Denmark (Number 10).

The 2022 edition of the World Cup will take place from November 20 till December 18 in Qatar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor