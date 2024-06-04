France soccer captain Kylian Mbappe leaves Paris Saint Germain, joins Real Madrid

Paris [France], June 4 : After years of speculation, France soccer captain Kylian Mbappe joined the Spanish club, Real Madrid as a free agent on a five-year contract on Monday.

The 25-year-old World Cup winner with France joins a Madrid team that is already loaded with talent and still celebrating its latest European triumph, leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

"Real Madrid CF and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement under which he will become a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons," Real Madrid said in an official statement.

Just two days ago, Madrid won a record-extending 15th European Cup title when it beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the Champions League final in London.

The French striker expressed his feelings after joining the Los Blancos side.

"A dream come true. So happy and proud to join the club of my dreams, Real Madrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can't wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. Hala Madrid!" Mbappe was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco in 2017, following that he has played 290 matches for the Paris club and scored 243 goals. The French striker was 19 years old when he left his childhood club for PSG.

In the ongoing season of the Ligue 1, the Frenchman appeared in 19 matches and got the back of the net 20 times. He also made 4 assists in the French league.

However, Mbappe never hid from accepting that his dream was to play for the 14-time UEFA Champions League (UCL) winner Real Madrid.

For the last several years, the Los Blancos have been trying to bring him to Madrid, but Mbappe wasn't keen on an exit before the expiration of his contract.

In 2021, Real Madrid went all out to sign Mbappe, offering 220 million Euros. However, PSG turned it down.

