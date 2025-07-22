From first flight to international victory: Yogesh Kumar leads India with heart at Gothia Cup

New Delhi [India], July 22 : Special Olympics Bharat hosted a heartfelt felicitation ceremony on Monday to celebrate the brilliant performances of the Special Olympics Bharat boys' team and the Haryana U-15 Girls' Team at the recently concluded Gothia Cup 2025 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Yogesh Kumar, who captained the team with grace and grit shared his thoughts with ANI.

"It was a very good experience," Yogesh shared through gestures, interpreted by his translator.

"We went to play outside India for the first time. The environment there was so nice. I travelled in a flight for the first time... and played international football for the first time too. I'm also the captain of the team," he added.

Yogesh led his team with great composure and tactical awareness.

Recalling the matches, he said, "We played a tough tournament. The first match we won 1-0, second one 2-0, and third match 3-0. I supported the team, telling them when to go forward, when to play back, and stay defensive when needed."

For someone playing his first international tournament, Yogesh showed remarkable leadership. He was also full of praise for the arrangements in Sweden.

"The food was good and the stay was very comfortable. We enjoyed everything there. The tournament was all about mind game and skill game," he shared.

Looking ahead, the captain is filled with dreams.

"I want to play the World Games next. That's my goal," he noted.

The Special Olympics Bharat boys' team defended their title with unmatched resolve, emerging Gothia Cup champions for the second consecutive year. Their journey was a powerful display of confidence, camaraderie, and rising above limits, qualities that define not just the team, but the inclusive movement they represent.

India lifted the 2025 Gothia Cup after dominating the final and defeating Poland by 3-1. Ankush Kumar (8', 14') scored a brace and Saheer Muhammad (29') scored a goal as well, emerging as the stars in the final for India. Saheer also emerged as the top goalscorer for India, recording a total of 7 goals while Ankush and Stalin Kumar followed with 3 and 2 goals respectively.

