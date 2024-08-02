Fulham sign Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal on five-year contract

London [UK], August 2 : Arsenal's academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe joined Fulham on a contract that will run until the summer of 2029, with an option to extend it by a further year.

Fulham released an official statement to announce the signing of the 24-year-old for an undisclosed fee, which read, "The Club is delighted to confirm the signing of Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee."

Sky Sports reported that Fulham signed Smith Rowe for a club-record fee, which would see them initially pay £27m, plus add-ons that could take the total fee to £34m.

During his time with the Gunners, he primarily operated off the left wing or as a number 10. But with his versatility, he has also adjusted on the right or in a slightly deeper midfield role.

After signing for Fulham, Smith Rowe told FFCtv and said, "I'm finally here, so I'm really happy for me and my family - it's a good moment. I'm really excited. I just wanted to get here as quickly as possible so I could get going with my teammates."

"Listening to the project, speaking to the Manager, and seeing what players we have here already, I think it's an exciting project for me and definitely the perfect step for my career going forward," he added.

Fulham's Director of Football, Tony Khan, added, "I'm thrilled to announce the arrival of Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham Football Club! We're very excited to sign such a talented young player, and we look forward to Emile joining the squad in Portugal as we continue to prepare for the new season ahead! Come on Fulham!"

In Arsenal's announcement about the English midfielder joining Fulham, head coach Mikel Arteta said, "Emile's commitment, attitude and energy every day was first class, always stepping up when the team needed him. He came into the first team and was instrumental during a difficult moment for us. He created an important impression, with his strong performances making our supporters proud."

"I'm sad that Emile is leaving us, but excited for him to take this new opportunity at this stage of his career, when he needs to be starting matches and playing regularly. Emile is loved by everyone at the club and leaves us with our gratitude, absolute respect and best wishes. We all wish Emile and his family well at Fulham," Arteta added.

Fulham will begin their Premier League campaign against Manchester United on August 16 at Old Trafford.

