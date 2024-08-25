Gachibowli all set for grand battle ahead in Intercontinental Cup

New Delhi [India], August 25 : A new-look Gachibowli Athletic Stadium in the historic city of Hyderabad will welcome the players and spectators alike as the three-nation Intercontinental Cup kicks off on September 3.

The multipurpose stadium, built in 2002, has witnessed many important international matches. It includes the Afro-Asian Games in 2003 and the high-voltage AFC Challenge Cup when the Blue Tigers defeated Myanmar in a historic semi-final that paved the way for an ultimate spot in the final rounds of the Asian Cup 2011 edition, as per the media release by AIFF.

International football has returned to Gachibowli thanks to the initiative taken by the All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey and the Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy. The CM, who is a huge sports lover, extended all necessary help for the successful conduct of the Intercontinental Cup.

The government of Telangana has so far spent more than Rs. 15 crores to uplift the facilities of the Gachibowli Stadium on the eve of the Intercontinental Cup. The renovation work is in full swing as the new dressing rooms, officials' rooms, and 18 thousand new bucket seats will be ready to greet the players, officials, and spectators when hosts India, Syria and Mauritius arrive in Hyderabad for the tournament to be played in the FIFA Window.

Syria are currently the best-ranked team in the FIFA table at 93, followed by India (124) and Mauritius (179). India, the champions of the 2023 edition in Bhubaneswar, are eager to defend the title and players will arrive on August 31 for the preparatory camp under the head coach Manolo Marquez, the media release added.

The Hyderabad meet will be the fourth edition of the Intercontinental Cup. India won the inaugural tournament in 2018 in Mumbai and regained the title in 2023. In between, North Korea bagged the title in 2019 in Ahmedabad.

Intercontinental Cup fixtures (all matches will kick-off at 7.30 pm):

September 3: India vs Mauritius (Sports 18 3 & Jio Cinema)

September 6: Syria vs Mauritius (Jio Cinema)

September 9: India vs Syria (Sports 18 3 & Jio Cinema)

