"Honoured to represent cricket in Munich": Jay Shah ahead of UCL 2024-25 final

Munich [Germany], May 31 : International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah expressed his feelings as he was invited by the UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin to witness the Champions League 2024- 25 final.

Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan will lock horns in the UCL 2024-25 final, which will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Saturday night (local time). This will be the first meeting between the teams in a competitive fixture.

"Honoured to represent cricket in Munich ahead of the @championsleague Final and have discussions with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin. It's always valuable to spend time with other sporting leaders as the @ICC expands our sport's global reach," Jay Shah wrote on X.

https://x.com/JayShah/status/1928683500925817223

Under Luis Enrique, PSG is targeting a coveted treble by winning the elusive UEFA Champions League. They have already secured the Ligue 1 and French Cup titles.

Enrique, who guided Barcelona to a historic treble in 2014-15, is aiming to become just the second manager after Pep Guardiola to achieve this feat twice with two different clubs.

PSG beat Arsenal 3-1 on aggregate in the UCL 2024-25 semi-finals and will be aiming to win their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy.

PSG's previous appearance in a UCL final saw them lose 1-0 against Bayern Munich in the 2019-20 season.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, will view the UEFA Champions League final as their last chance of winning silverware this season.

They lost the Serie A title to Napoli by one point and were knocked out of the Coppa Italia in the semi-finals by their city rivals, AC Milan.

Inter qualified for the final after an incredible 7-6 victory over Barcelona in the semi-finals of the competition.

They will be looking to get their hands on European club football's most coveted trophy for the fourth time in their history.

Inter have played in seven UCL finals in the past and lost 1-0 to Manchester City in their last final appearance in the 2022-23 season.

