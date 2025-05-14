"I am far from quitting": Manchester United manager Amorim sends bold message

Manchester [UK], May 14 : Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has assured that he is far from "quitting" the club after reports indicated that the Portuguese could be on the way out after the club's shambolic run.

West Ham embarrassed Amorim and his players at United's long-standing home, Old Trafford, by staging a 2-0 victory. The defeat left Manchester United in the 16th position after 17 defeats in the ongoing Premier League season.

Despite their domestic woes, Manchester United have managed to stay alive in the UEFA Europa League. While relying on consistency, Amorim's troops stormed into the final and will have a shot at redemption if they secure victory against the domestic rival Tottenham.

During a press conference ahead of the final on May 21, Amroim was asked about his plans to step down, to which he replied as quoted from Sky Sports, "I am far from quitting. What I am saying is that since I arrived here I am always talking about the standards. I cannot see the team having these results, especially in the Premier League, and not say something and take responsibility."

Amorim admitted that he agreed to pay for his backroom staff for the next week's final after reports claimed that the club would not cover the cost of their tickets. According to the reports, Manchester United's decision comes as a result of their cost-cutting measure implemented under the minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

"We have had a lot of people leaving and a lot of changes in our staff. In our club at the moment, it is sometimes hard to understand when to take and when to give and to respect the people when we have taken their jobs to survive and rebuild," he said.

"It is complicated for the club to give to other members of staff, so it is a really hard position. That situation was explained and my reaction was to help because - I am not a good guy - it is not going to change my life. The players had the same reaction. Everybody wants the staff and the families there," he added.

