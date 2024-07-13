"I have no interest in the US job": Canada head coach Jesse Marsch

Charlotte [US], July 13 : Canada head coach Jesse Marsch revealed that he has "no interest" in taking up the vacant managerial position in the US men's national team.

On Wednesday, USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter was sacked from his position after they crashed out of the Copa America 2024.

The US team failed to get past the group stage after suffering defeats against Uruguay and Panama.

Marsch has led Canada to a third-place match in the tournaments and according to previous reports, he was one of the candidates for the job.

However, Marsch made his intention of staying with Canada by stating that he has no interest in the US head coach position.

"I'm not leaving this job, I have no interest in the U.S. job and to be fair, unless there's a big shift in the organization, I don't think that I'll ever have any interest in that job in the future. I'm really happy here, I couldn't be happier actually in terms of what it's like to work with the leaders in this organization and what it's like to work with this team," Marsch said as quoted from Goal.com.

After Berhalter was sacked from his position he reflected on their performance in the tournament and said in a statement, "The Copa America result is extremely disappointing and I take full responsibility for our performance. Our approach and process was always focused on the 2026 World Cup and I remain confident that this group will be one of the great stories in 2026."

Sporting Director Matt Crocker thanked Berhalter for the efforts that he put in to develop the team and said, "I want to thank Gregg for his hard work and dedication to U.S. Soccer and our Men's National Team. We are now focused on working with our Sporting Director Matt Crocker and leveraging his experience at the highest levels of the sport to ensure we find the right person to lead the USMNT into a new era of on-field success."

Canada will face Uruguay on Saturday (local time) for a third-spot finish in the Copa America 2024.

