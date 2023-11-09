I-League 2023-24: Alex Sanchez treble helps Gokulam Kerala beat Rajasthan United

Kozhikode (Kerala), Nov 9 Alex Sanchez scored a treble while Komron Tursunov and Sreekuttan V.S contributed one goal each as two-time champions Gokulam Kerala thrashed Rajasthan United 5-0 in a match of the I-League 2023-24 here on Thursday.

Gokulam Kerala came into the match riding a wave of confidence after a routine demolition of NEROCA in their last match and maintained their unbeaten start to the league at the EMS Corporation Stadium. In contrast, Rajasthan United have lost their last two matches.

However, the visitors started on a positive note, with Rajasthan United creating the first chances of the first half on the counter. However, they failed to capitalise on the chances with Richard Gadze's miss off a Ragav Gupta free run being their best chance.

It was a catalyst for Gokulam to take charge and soon enough they earned their first chance.

Rajasthan relied on the ability of Sachin Jha to ensure they did not leak goals. The shot-stopper saved a long ranger from Komron Tursonov, blocked a one-on-one against Nili Perdomo and was responsible for bringing all the dangerous crosses within his control. In the end, though, he was only delaying the inevitable.

In the 33rd minute, Nili drifted past a series of Rajasthan defenders to drive into the box and cut the ball back towards the penalty spot. It was met perfectly by an onrushing Tursonov, to give the home team a well-deserved lead before half-time.

Gokulam kept the pressure up in the second half, their midfield overrunning Rajasthan’s defence with speed and finesse.

Ten minutes later Rajasthan had a great opportunity of their own, Lalchungnunga blasting high after picking up the ball just outside the box.

Gokulam made them pay for the miss immediately. After a series of corners, Edu Bedia delivered one to the far post, where Alex Sanchez rose high to double their lead. It had been coming and was deserved but Rajasthan’s sleeping defence was guilty of the most amateur of errors.

They added a third in the 69th, Justine Emanuel, Sanchez and Sreekuttan VS combining brilliantly, at pace after stealing the ball in midfield, to consolidate the victory.

Bedia’s genius aided in the fourth, his pass splitting a brittle defence for Sanchez to score a second. The Spaniard completed his hat trick in the 88th minute, finishing neatly into the far corner after PN Noufal had played him into the box.

Jha’s save from Sanchez’s penalty in injury time was the highlight for Rajasthan on an otherwise unforgettable evening. Gokulam meanwhile got two wins in a row and will hope for a third next week when they face TRAU. Rajasthan United take on Churchill Brothers next time.

