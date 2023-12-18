I-League 2023-24: Churchill snatch a point from leaders Mohammedan Sporting

Vasco da Gama (Goa)[India], December 18 : Churchill Brothers FC Goa and Mohammedan Sporting Club played out a goalless draw at the Tilak Maidan on Sunday, in the I-League 2023-24. In a game of few clear chances, it was the home side who almost edged the result, Mohammedan scraping the point in the end.

In a sedate first half, the home side dominated the opening stages of the game before Mohammedan's midfield duo of Alexis Gomez and Mirjalol Kasimov started exerting more control on affairs. The former's frequent forays to the edge of the box, where he would cut in keep the Churchill defence guessing for much of the first half.

The closest either team came to breaking the deadlock was midway through the half when Gomez cut in from the left, before unleashing a long-range attempt at the Churchill goal. But veteran goalkeeper Subashish Roy Chowdhury tipped the ball over. Neither side was able to create a clear opportunity, evident from how many of the shots came from outside the box, and many shots in vain. The teams split 14 shots between them through the half, a mere one of which from Mohammedan was on target.

The pattern of play continued well into the second half, Mohammedan dominating the possession but doing little with it in the final third. Churchill were feeding mostly on scraps and soon enough getting into scraps too, the game increasingly physical and altercations quick and constant. In the 56th minute, Gomez's delivery fell to Lalremsanga on the right side of the box and while the winger did well to wrap his foot around the volley, it was nowhere near the target.

Churchill ramped up their play in the final 15 minutes of the game and were the ones who came closest to breaking the deadlock. In the 76th, Emiliano Torre latched on to a long through ball, and despite having the space and time slashed his shot wide. The best opportunity of the game though fell to Louis Ogana, who gathered Martin Chaves' pass inside the box and shot into the corner of goal, the ball looking destined to go in. As it was, Padam Chettri pushed it wide to save Mohammedan a point.

