I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi make Inter Kashi crawl on Deccan plateau

Hyderabad, Nov 3 Sreenidi Deccan ran riot as they notched up their second consecutive win in as many matches in the I-League 2023-24 on Friday, registering a dominant win against Inter Kashi 4-1 at the Deccan Arena.

The best part about Sreenidi Deccan’s victory was that all four goals were scored by different players.

Rosenberg Gabriel started the rout while Pawan Kumar, Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung and R Lalbiakliana got their names on the scoresheet as the Deccan side displayed confidence and exuberance in their gameplay. For Inter Kashi, Mario Barco Vilar hit a consolation goal towards the end of the game.

Sreenidi Deccan played attacking football from the outset and created the first chance of the match in the 21st minute with a fine move.

After Muthu Irulandi Mayakkannan laid off a fine ball for Lalromawia on the right wing, the midfielder delivered a low cross into the box. Rilwan Hassan connected with the ball, but an alert Inter Kashi goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja parried the ball away to safety.

Sreenidi Deccan got another opportunity to take the lead in the 30th minute but Bhattacharja foiled their attempt once again. Rilwan found some open space behind Inter Kashi's defence and released Lalromawia, who made a good run to take control of the ball. However, Bhattacharja came off his line to avert the danger.

Sreenidi Deccan, though, finally broke the deadlock in the 38th minute after Rosenberg Gabriel played a quick one-two with Lalromawia to open up Inter Kashi's defence.

Once Lalromawia delivered the final ball to Gabriel, the midfielder didn’t make a mistake and found the back of the net as Sreenidi Deccan went into half-time with a 1-0 lead.

Sreenidi Deccan didn’t let the intensity slip away in the second half and started aggressively. In the 46th minute, captain David Castaneda Munoz shot from a distance of 28 yards but Bhattacharja proved equal to the task as he fisted the ball away.

Inter Kashi finally created the game’s first real opportunity in the 52nd minute. Vilar beat Sreenidi Deccan defender Pawan Kumar on pace to chase down a long ball played by Bhattacharja.

The Spanish forward headed the ball past an onrushing Deccan goalkeeper CK Ubaid only to see his attempt hitting the upright.

While Vilar was left frustrated, Sreenidi Deccan rejoiced in the 56th minute when they scored their second goal. Faysal Shayesteh floated in a free-kick from the deep and Pawan Kumar rose above Inter Kashi defenders to head home past an onrushing Bhattacharja.

Sreenidi Deccan, though, weren’t done yet. In the 76th minute, Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung, who replaced Lalromawia in the 70th minute, scored a brilliant goal after being set up by Castaneda. The midfielder used the space offered to him by Inter Kashi defenders to calmly slot the ball home.

Sreenidi Deccan scored their fourth nine minutes later to stamp their domination in the match. Pawan Kumar was once again in action as he laid off R Lalbiakliana in the penalty box and the diminutive midfielder hit a thunderous shot to make it 4-0. Inter Kashi reduced the margin in the added minute of the second half when Vilar headed home a corner.

