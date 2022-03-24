I-League: Churchill Brothers hoping for change in fortunes ahead of Aizawl FC clash

After a morale-boosting win against league leaders Mohammedan SC, Churchill Brothers were hoping to revive their I-League campaign after a poor start but that fell flat as they went down to Rajasthan United FC in the previous game, increasing the pressure on assistant coach Mateus Costa and the players.

"We have been keeping the ball well and not playing too badly but the results are just not coming for us and at the end of the day, it is those that count. It is time for the players to pull up their socks and make it count if we are to have any chance of making it to the championship stage," said assistant coach Mateus Costa.

Defender Lamgoulen Hangshing informed that the mood in the camp was still upbeat and the players were looking forward to the next game.

"We know where we are falling short and everyone is working hard towards making things right again," he said.

Aizawl FC have won two in two matches after failing to win their first four and this represents a good opportunity for them to make it three wins in a row.

"Churchill Brothers are a very strong side and their position in the league table does not reflect their quality. They have not been playing too badly so it is a matter of time before the results also start going their way," said head coach Yan Law.

After chopping and changing personnel in their first few games, the People's Club seems to have settled on a stable starting XI and Law believes that has also been a contributing factor to their recent form.

"When there is stability, each player knows their roles and the movements of those around them. It also helps them familiarize themselves to training ground drills and specific patterns of play," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

