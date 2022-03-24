I-League: RoundGlass Punjab FC part ways with Ashley Westwood, appoints Ed Engelkes

The RoundGlass Punjab parted ways with head coach Ashley Westwood, who guided the club to third place on the table with 11 points in six matches, in terms of mutual agreement on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old was appointed by RoundGlass Punjab FC at the start of the season last year, which marked his return to the I-League after a gap of five years.

Nikolaos Topoliatis, Football Director, RoundGlass Punjab FC, said, "The Club would like to thank Ashley for his immense contribution and efforts, and wish him all the very best for the future."

As a replacement, Dutch coach Ed Engelkes will take charge with the immediate effect of RoundGlass Punjab FC. The 58-year-old was previously the Technical Director of Youth Programs for RoundGlass Punjab. Engelkes has had a successful coaching career in women's football, with four league titles and three cup titles as the head coach of AFC Ajax and AZ women's teams."With Ed, we have a highly-experienced coach, who is already well-versed with our vision and objectives. We hope to continue building on our start in the I-League and move forward," said Nikolaos Topoliatis, Football Director, RoundGlass Punjab FC.

( With inputs from ANI )

