"I'm happy with the effort of players": Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Juan Ferrando

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 8 : Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Juan Ferrando expressed his elation following his team's impressive 3-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

The Super Giants secured their third consecutive victory in the season, dealing Chennaiyin FC their third loss.

The match began with Dimitri Petratos expertly heading the ball past Chennaiyin FC's goalkeeper, Samik Mitra, courtesy of a superb cross from Sahal Abdul Samad, who showcased exceptional footwork during the play.

Jason Cummings extended the lead for the visiting team, while Rafael Crivellaro made a spectacular comeback for Chennaiyin FC by scoring from a direct free-kick. However, the Mariners increased their lead with a well-executed, tight-angled finish by Manvir Singh.

Ferrando praised his team's brilliance, especially considering their busy schedule. Despite their dominant win, Ferrando believed there was room for improvement.

"I'm happy with the effort of players. In our case, we played the AFC Cup, two rounds, and two matches in the Durand Cup. In our state, we played the Calcutta Football League and also the championship. I'm happy because the players try to push the team all the time. And this is the reason I'm happy because the players are doing good work in training sessions and also in the matches. Then, about the results, of course, we need to improve. We created some chances. In the first half, we missed some clear chances, then in transitions. But okay, in this case, I'm not completely happy. But the reason for the win is the players because the players are doing well. It is necessary to continue to work," stated Ferrando in the post-match press conference as per the ISL website.

Forward Armando Sadiku made his third ISL appearance this season, coming off the bench in all of Mohun Bagan SG's matches so far.

Sadiku faced difficulty breaking into the starting eleven, with Ferrando favouring the Australian duo of Jason Cummings and Dimitri Petratos upfront.

While talking about Sadiku's goal drought, "He's not scoring goals, but he's doing a very good job. For example, in the press and when we create some chances," Ferrando added.

"He (Sadiku) is doing a very good job. Then the squad for me, I told you the same. For me, it's not important if it's Anwar Ali, Brendan Hamill, Hector Yuste or Vishal Kaith and who is scoring the goals are not important. The most important thing is that everybody has one rule. They create rules and decisions. Now, maybe Sadiku is not scoring goals now, but maybe in two weeks, he will score more goals. But I'm so happy about his performance. I'm so happy about his job," he concluded.

