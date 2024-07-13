"Impossible to make logical decision": Head coach Southgate on his future with England team

Berlin [Germany], July 13 : England head coach Gareth Southgate believes it is impossible to make a decision about his future with the Three Lions as his contract is set to expire at the end of this year.

Southgate assumed the role of head coach of the England football team in 2016. Since his arrival, the Three Lions have roared in the top tournaments but have returned empty-handed.

England had a golden opportunity to lift their first title under Southgate after they made it to the final of the last Euro edition.

However, Italy didn't allow England to get their hands on the first trophy since 1966. In the ongoing edition, despite their struggle to establish a smooth flow of the game, England managed to seal their ticket to Berlin.

Ahead of the final, Southgate addressed his future with the England team and said as quoted from Sky Sports, "Emotionally, it would be impossible for me to make a logical decision at the moment on any of that because my sole focus for two years has been winning this tournament."

"The last five or six weeks have been an absolute rollercoaster, so I don't actually know where I am with anything other than being very focused on preparing the team for this game," he added.

Southgate stated that he wants to lead the team with the same determination as he has done over the last month.

"I'm determined to keep leading them in the way I have over the last month. I definitely took the job to try and help English football improve. I know what it would mean, not only to the general public in England, but particularly people involved in English football, from those that develop young players to those that run clubs; every level of the game, really," he said.

"We've improved the credibility of English football in how it's perceived around the world but, ultimately, until you win that trophy then there will always be those questions both abroad and at home about what we've done," he added.

England will square off against Spain in the final Olympiastadion Berlin on Sunday (local time).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor