India gallop to eight-goal triumph over Maldives; seal spot in SAFF U-16 Championship final

Thimphu [Bhutan], September 8 : India romped home to an 8-0 victory against the Maldives in the semi-final of the SAFF U-16 Championship at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan, on Friday.

Complete control was the name of the game as the Blue Colts sealed their berth in the final in style, with Mohammad Arbash and Aiborlang Kharthangmaw netting a brace each. Vishal Yadav, Mohammed Kaif, Levis Zangminlun, and Manbhakupar Malngiang netted a goal apiece.

India led 2-0 at the half time and pumped in half a dozen more after the change of ends.

India were in command from the very start, with efforts from Bharat and Levis, which went wide, setting the tone of the proceedings.

The first real chance of the game came when Samson Ahongshanbam's cross from the left was aimed perfectly at Bharat, whose glancing header went inches wide.

In what turned out to be a deviation in tactics from the last game, right winger Vishal Yadav began to play a more central role, often pulling the Maldives fullback Ahmed Mikyal Muyeen in with him as Levis drifted wide into the space on the wing.

India finally got the breakthrough that they deserved in the 21st minute when Karish Soram chipped an aerial through ball as Yadav caused some confusion in the Maldives defence with his diagonal run into the box. He scampered in between two defenders, received the ball and slotted it home with great aplomb.

In the closing exchanges, Mohammad Arbash netted two goals, with Aiborlang scoring his own second in between, as India completed the 8-0 rout.

The Blue Colts will now face the winners of the second semifinal between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the final, which is set to kick off on Sunday, September 10, at 5.30 pm IST.

India XI: Suraj Singh (GK & C) (Rohit 64’); Usham Singh (Abdul Salha 72’), Karish Soram, Mohammed Kaif, Yaipharemba Chingkham; Mate Ngamgouhou (Yoihenba Meitei 57’), Levis Zangminlun, Mohammad Arbash; Vishal Yadav (Aiborlang Kharthangmaw 57’), Bharat Lairenjam (Manbhakupar Malngiang 57’), Samson Ahongshangbam.

