Indian Super League: FC Goa look to get campaign back on track against East Bengal FC

Fatorda (Goa) [India], March 6 : FC Goa will host East Bengal FC at the Fatorda Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Wednesday. The Gaurs are still searching for their maiden win in the competition in the second half of this campaign.

After remaining unbeaten in 12 games since the start of the campaign, the injury-ridden FC Goa unit was dealt with three consecutive losses before they drew 1-1 against Mumbai City FC last week, as per a press release from ISL.

Their strong start ensured that they are still fourth in the standings with eight wins, five draws and three losses, just six points behind (29) the top-placed Odisha FC (35), having played two fewer games (16) as compared to the Juggernauts (18).

They can conveniently bridge this gap if they rediscover the form that propelled them to such success in the opening few months of the season.

Similarly, East Bengal FC squandered a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 to Odisha FC in their previous encounter.

Placed ninth in the table, they have bagged 18 points from 17 matches, just three behind the sixth-placed Bengaluru FC (21), having played a game fewer (17) than the Blues. They have won four matches, drawn six and lost seven games.

Thus, both FC Goa and the Red and Gold Brigade have a realistic chance to take a shot at their respective objectives of the campaign, i.e, qualifying for playoffs.

*Key Players to Watch Out

Mohammad Yasir (FC Goa)

Mohammad Yasir has scored once each in their last two games, adding a goal-scoring layer to his impressive attacking midfield credentials.

Yasir has scored three goals and assisted once in 16 league appearances this season. However, he has really come into his own under the watch of Manolo Marquez since switching to FC Goa mid-season from Hyderabad FC.

Yasir has averaged 25 passes per game at 73 per cent accuracy, creating 17 goal-scoring opportunities and also taking 11 shots throughout the course of the season.

In addition to that, Yasir has made five interceptions and also earned 16 fouls, demonstrating all-around contributions during the campaign.

Nandhakumar Sekar (East Bengal FC)

Nandhakumar Sekar is set to complete the historic feat of 100 ISL appearances if he features in the coming clash. He is in his seventh season in the competition, becoming the 36th Indian player to complete the achievement of 100 matches in the ISL.

Nandhakumar Sekar is having a defining campaign this time around. He has already scored five goals and assisted thrice to record eight goal contributions across 17 games in the current season.

He has taken 16 shots, out of which 10 have been directed on target. Nandhakumar has averaged 18 passes per game at 73 per cent accuracy, earning nine fouls and also creating 17 goal-scoring opportunities. His performance away against FC Goa will be kept close tabs on.

Head-to-Head

Played - 7

FC Goa - 4

East Bengal FC - 1

Draws - 2

Team Talk

"The first half for me in almost all the games has been similar. It is just that certain moments decide the game. When the opponent scored early in Mumbai, our team reacted very well, which was not the case in other games," FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez said in the pre-match press conference.

"There are 15 points to be played for and a lot of things can still happen, so I do not think that this is the last chance to challenge for the playoffs spots," East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat said ahead of the game.

