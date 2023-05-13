Indian Women's League: Odisha FC, Sethu Madurai battle for Group B supremacy

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 13 : Odisha FC and Sethu Madurai FC have already qualified for the quarter-finals of the Indian Women's League (IWL) from Group B. Yet, both teams will be eager to prove a point or two when they meet each other in their concluding group league tie on Saturday.

The outcome of the match will determine the group winners, and both teams will be eager to have that tagline on their backs while preparing for bigger battles at the knock-out stage. The match kicks off at 4.30 pm IST at the TransStadia, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Sethu FC are still unbeaten in the competition and have won all their six matches barring one, where they were held to a draw by Kickstart. They currently have 16 points from six matches. Odisha FC, on the other hand, are trailing the group leaders by a point.

Crispin Chhetri, the Odisha FC head coach, knows a thing or two about his opponents for tomorrow. Having taken Sethu FC to a podium finish in the IWL last season, Crispin feels that his previous employers will always hold a special place in his heart.

He was full of praise for Sethu FC while speaking to the media on the eve of the match. "Sethu must be the youngest team in this edition of the IWL. But we want to go to the knockout stages with winning momentum. We aim to rotate a few players in the starting eleven to determine the best eleven before our knockout games."

Kickstart FC look for a win

Kickstart FC will be aiming to finish the group stages on a high when they clash against Central Reserve Police Force Football Academy in Group B. The match will start at 8 AM IST at the Shahibaug Police Stadium.

CRPF are now fifth in the points table with seven points from six matches, having won twice and drawn once. Kickstart FC have already secured their qualification to the knockout stages with 13 points from six matches. A win for Kickstart would take them to the second position in the group if Sethu FC win against Odisha FC in their last match.

Eastern Sporting aim for three points

Former champions Eastern Sporting Union will be aiming for a win when they face Lords FA Kochi in Group B. The match will start at 4.30 p.m. IST at the Shahibaug Police Stadium. They have already qualified for the knockout stages, having earned 12 points from six matches so far. Lords FA Kochi has only three points in their bag and is out of the tournament.

Queens hope to end on high

Celtic Queens FC will be looking to register their maiden win when they face Churchill Brothers in a Group B clash. The match will kick off at 8 a.m. IST at the TransStadia. Churchill Brothers FC are in the seventh position in Group B with three points from six matches. Celtic Queens FC has only one point in their kitty.

