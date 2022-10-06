ISL 2022-23: All you need to know about India's biggest tournament

The 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) begins on 7 October with Kerala Blasters hosting East Bengal in Kochi. After two seasons played inside bio-bubble, ISL is back to home-and-away format.Hyderabad FC won the ISL trophy last season while Jamshedpur FC clinch the League Shield.

Format

Earlier, the top four teams at the end of the league stage qualified for the playoffs. But the upcoming season of ISL will also include eliminator matches to decide the semi-finalists. The top two teams will gain direct entry to the semi-finals but the third-placed side will take on the sixth-placed team and the fourth-place club will face the fifth-paced side to decide the remaining two semi-finalists.

The winner of Elimination 1 (3rd vs 6th) will face the first-placed side in the semi-finals while the second-placed team will face the winner of Eliminator 2 (4th vs 5th).The semi-finals will be a two-legged affair and the winners will face each other in the final.

Squad rules

Each ISL club is allowed to register a minimum of 25 and maximum of 35 players including six overseas players. One of the overseas players has to be from an Asian country.

Schedule

The ISL will not be having daily matches in the upcoming season, instead, each Matchweek will be played out between Thursdays and Sundays. All league matches will be completed in 21 weeks.The last league stage Matchweek will be played during 23-26 February 2023. The playoffs, semi-finals and final will take place in March 2023.

Live streaming and TV broadcast

The ISL 2022-23 season will be broadcast on the Star Sports network while all the matches can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.



