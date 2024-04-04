ISL: Chennaiyin FC host Jamshedpur FC in must-win game for crucial three points

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 4 : Chennaiyin FC will play hosts to Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Thursday.

This match will mark the commencement of Matchweek 21 of the current season of the top-tier, with both teams having a lot to play for with only the sixth playoff spot remaining up for grabs now.

Chennaiyin FC come into this match on the back of a 3-2 victory against the Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) in their previous game. Jamshedpur FC drew 1-1 to Kerala Blasters FC in their last match and the Red Miners are seventh in the table with 21 points from 20 games.

Chennaiyin FC has the same points (21), and has also played a game fewer (19) than their opponents. Both these sides are still not within the top-six but can displace Bengaluru FC in the sixth spot with a possible victory in this match.

Chennaiyin FC boasts of a formidable record against Jamshedpur FC lately. They have won and drawn twice in their last four matches against them.

Jamshedpur FC has not really been firing on the road in the current campaign. They have failed to find the back of the net in their last five away encounters, which is the most for them in any single season of the ISL.

"Jamshedpur FC is a dangerous team. I think they have some really, really good players, and I feel it's justified to say that they should have won more points," Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle said in the pre-match press conference as quoted by ISL.

"Chennaiyin FC is a really good side. It's an important game for us and it's important that we learn from our other matches too," Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil said before the game.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor