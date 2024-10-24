ISL: Chennaiyin FC keep faith in head coach Owen Coyle with new contract until 2026

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 24 : Chennaiyin FC (CFC) announced that head coach Owen Coyle has signed a contract extension, committing his future to the club until 2026. The exciting news was revealed in a special moment today during half-time of the club's match against FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where co-owner Vita Dani presented Coyle with a commemorative jersey in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.

"From the very beginning, we knew Owen was the right person to lead this club. His passion, experience, and commitment have only strengthened our belief in his ability to shape Chennaiyin's future. Under his leadership, we've seen real progress, and we're excited about the direction he's taking the team. We have full confidence in Owen's managerial prowess and trust that he will continue to inspire both on and off the pitch," said Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani as quoted by a CFC release

Coyle, in his second stint with Chennaiyin FC, first managed the club in the 2019-20 season. Back then, he turned the team's fortunes around, steering them from near the bottom of the table to an inspiring ISL final appearance. Rejoining in 2023, he once again showcased his impact by guiding Chennaiyin back to the playoffs after a four-year absence.

The 58-year-old Scottish manager is one of the most accomplished figures in the Indian Super League, having previously won the ISL Shield with Jamshedpur FC. Beyond his achievements, Coyle has been instrumental in nurturing young local talent and shaping them into future Indian internationals, aligning seamlessly with Chennaiyin's long-term vision of fostering youth development.

"I am absolutely delighted to extend my stay at Chennaiyin FC. Since day one, I've believed in the vision and potential of this club. The unwavering support from the fans, the dedication of the players, and the commitment from everyone at the club make this a truly special place to work. I sincerely thank the owners for their trust, and together, we will continue to build on this journey," Coyle expressed as the release added.

Chennaiyin FC have begun the ISL 2024-25 season on a strong note under Coyle's guidance, remaining unbeaten on the road with seven points from their first four matches. The team has already notched impressive away victories against Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC, signalling a promising campaign ahead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor