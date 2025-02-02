ISL: Odisha FC aim for top six as NorthEast United FC aim to strengthen playoffs spot

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 2 : Odisha FC are set to host NorthEast United FC at the Kalinga Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Monday, a press release by ISL stated.

The Juggernauts have held the upper hand in this fixture at home, winning all three of their previous matches against the Highlanders at the venue. However, their previous home match saw them lose 2-4 to FC Goa and they will be eager to avoid consecutive home defeats for the first time in their ISL history.

NorthEast United FC had claimed the reverse fixture earlier this season by a 3-2 margin and a win here will mark their maiden league double against Odisha FC. They have been on impressive form away from home, as the side has been unbeaten in their previous three encounters on the road, winning twice. They had even recorded shutouts in their previous two away outings, which is their best such defensive stretch since 2018.

NorthEast United FC broke their sequence of four draws by winning their last match against Hyderabad FC by 4-1. They are placed fourth in the points table, with 28 points from 18 matches, due to seven victories and as many draws. Their target would be to fend off competition from the fifth and sixth-placed Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC respectively, who too have 28 points to their name. A win here will strengthen the Highlanders' placing in the playoff positions and enable them to build some distance with the Blues and the Islanders.

Odisha FC are seventh in the standings with 24 points from 17 games. They have a game in hand as compared to Mumbai City FC (18) and hence a win here is crucial for their top-six ambitions to stay alive. Odisha FC will also aim to assert their home dominance, whereas NorthEast United FC will have their eyes set on furthering their impressive away run.

Odisha FC have been the third-highest scorers in the league by finding the back of the net 34 times in 17 matches, banking on Diego Mauricio and Jerry Mawihmingthanga's nine and five strikes respectively. Mauricio's five-goal contributions in this fixture are the most by any player.

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera reflected on the role of senior players in his team.

"They (senior players) are professionals. Everyone does mistakes. The only person who doesn't do a mistake is someone who doesn't do anything. We need to learn from our mistakes and improve," he said as quoted from ISL.

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali encouraged his team to sustain the intensity of their work.

"We have been working hard full season. We need to keep going until the very end to get where we want to," he said.

The two sides have faced each other 11 times in the ISL. Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC have won six and four games respectively, drawing once.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor