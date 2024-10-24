ISL: Old rivals Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa lock horns in search of three points

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 24 : The Indian Super League (ISL) is set for a thrilling encounter as FC Goa takes on Chennaiyin FC in what promises to be a high-stakes clash on Thursday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Known for their intense rivalry, these two teams have delivered some of the most memorable matches in ISL history, with 95 goals scored in this fixture - the highest in the league's history, as per an ISL press release.

As both sides prepare for Matchday 6 of the 2024-25 season, much is on the line, with the Gaurs looking to bounce back from a shaky start to the season and Chennaiyin FC aiming to continue their strong early form. Chennaiyin is at the sixth spot with two wins, a draw and a loss (seven points) while FC Goa is at ninth with a win, two draws and losses each (five points).

Six wins in their last seven ISL fixtures against Chennaiyin FC, including three on a trot, suggest that the Gaurs are flawless against the team from down south off late. However, their current tally of five points from as many games this season is their weakest-ever start since 2016, when they had accumulated four points at this stage. Moreover, they have conceded the joint second-most (along with NorthEast United FC) 10 goals in the current campaign, including three off penalties, failing to save any of them - facts that will be music to the ears of the Chennaiyin FC forwards.

An interesting facet behind FC Goa's gameplay is their prolificacy in both open play and set pieces. For instance, their 104 goals from set pieces is the second-most after Mumbai City FC (108) in ISL history. Simultaneously, they have recorded 46 open play sequences with 10-plus passes this term, with 15 such moves ending up with a touch or shot being taken inside the opposition's box - the highest amongst all teams. Chennaiyin FC must hence beware of the Gaurs' tendency to attack them efficiently in all phases of the game.

This is Owen Coyle's second consecutive season in-charge with Chennaiyin and the fruits for consistency seem visible since after a draw and a win each; a victory against FC Goa could see them record their best-ever start after five games to an ISL season. In addition to their dynamic frontline, the defence seems to have been resilient and strong since they have given away only five goals, and a prospective clean sheet in the forthcoming clash will see them concede five goals or fewer for only the third time in the league history.

Chennaiyin FC will be wary of Manolo Marquez's tactical blueprint since he has won six times and drawn twice in his nine matches against the Marina Machans. At the same time, Coyle's average of 0.9 points per game against FC Goa is his lowest in front of any opposition in the league. Will either of the two coaches break the streak tomorrow or will the status quo prevail? Only time will tell.

Out of the 26 times that these two teams have locked horns in the ISL, FC Goa have won 15 matches and scored 54 goals against Chennaiyin FC. The Marina Machans have emerged victorious on nine occasions whereas two encounters have resulted in a draw. FC Goa's wins and goals against Chennaiyin FC are the most in both metrics by any team in front of a single club in the ISL.

Chennaiyin head coach Coyle stressed that the Marina Machans are following a different model of building the squad and hailed the fighting spirit his team has shown this season.

"We have a different model as compared to the other bigger clubs. We have shown that we can be competitive and we are trying to build something here. It's not about a quick fix. It's about having players who can serve the club for the years to come," Coyle said.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez expressed that his team is taking things one game at a time. He is disappointed with the outcome of the last match when they lost 2-1 to Mumbai City FC but is encouraging his players to be confident for the challenges ahead.

"Footballing experience says that we need to tackle any situation. The simple part is to win one game and then start all over again for the next. In my opinion, we shouldn't have lost the last match," Marquez said.

Chennaiyin FC will bank on Lukas Brambilla to spearhead offensive endeavours for them, as the 11 goal-scoring chances that he has created haven't resulted in goals yet, a trend that he would want to reverse ever so desperately against FC Goa.

FC Goa have found a lethal marksman in Armando Sadiku, whose xG value of 3.6 coupled with the 21 shots he has taken so far has made him a force to reckon with for any defensive unit in the league. His quick burst of pace, interlinking ability, and tendency to unleash powerful shots make him a tremendous striker to lead the line.

With a possible appearance, Chennaiyin FC's Farukh Choudhary will become the 50th player to play 100 ISL games. The two goals he has notched this term highlights that Coyle's faith in his abilities upfront is delivering outcomes, which could only signal positive signs for the setup.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor