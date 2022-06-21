ISL: Prabir Das signs three-year contract with Bengaluru FC

The southern club Bengaluru FC have signed ATK Mohun Bagan player Prabir Das on a three-year deal.

His football career began at Pailan Arrows (now Indian Arrows). Then he was transferred to Dempo after a breakthrough season with Arrows in 2012-13 and then went on loan to FC Goa and Delhi Dynamos in the ISL's inaugural seasons. From 2016 onwards he's been with the Kolkata-based side.

"I am very happy at having signed for Bengaluru FC because this is a football club that I have admired for a while now. I have played at the Kanteerava and the atmosphere is always high-energy, and I am waiting to experience it while wearing the Bengaluru shirt," said Das in a statement.

"I am eager to play a big part in bringing back the success that this club is used to and I am grateful to the owners and management for showing faith in me, and for wanting me to be a part of their ambitions," he added.

Before joining the Mariners, the 28-years-old defender played for ATK FC, where he played a crucial role in winning them their second ISL title. Das was tied for the most assists by a defender with five during the 2019-20 season, and he also went on to win the title with ATK that year. The defender has made 39 appearances for ATK Mohun Bagan in the last two seasons.

"Das is a player we had set our sights on for some time now, and we're happy to have him commit his future to Bengaluru FC. Having a plethora of talent on the left, what the team needed was strengthening on the right. With Prabir and his experience, BFC have found a trusted and able player who makes us stronger," said club Director, Parth Jindal.

"We are confident we can give Prabir the platform to excel and get back to the national team while helping Bengaluru FC achieve its goal of getting back to where we belong - right at the top," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

