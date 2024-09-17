ISL: Siverio, Murray inspire Jamshedpur FC to 2-1 win over FC Goa

Margao (Goa) [India], September 17 : Jamshedpur FC scripted a comeback to secure a win against FC Goa in their first match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Tuesday.

Trailing 1-0 until the 74th minute of the game, goals from Javier Siverio and Jordan Murray ensured that the Men of Steel bagged three points on the road.

Despite their frontline stepping up when needed, it was Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper Albino Gomes who kept them competitive in the proceedings right from the beginning.

FC Goa players Armando Sadiku and Carl McHugh tested Gomes with long-range efforts in either half. However, using his tall frame to his advantage, the custodian kept them at bay with a solid performance.

Sadiku managed to find the breakthrough just before the halftime whistle. Midfielder Rowllin Borges drove the ball forward and made a simple pass to the striker with seconds remaining in the first half. Sadiku seized the opportunity and, with great efficiency, thundered the ball past Gomes to give FC Goa the lead. a release said.

However, Jamshedpur FC increased the intensity as the game entered its final half-hour. Siverio earned a penalty from Onei Onaindia inside the 18-yard box and calmly converted the spot-kick to equalise in the 74th minute. The visitors could have settled for a draw in this away fixture, but head coach Khalid Jamil unleashed his attacking options, continuously pressing the FC Goa defence.

It eventually paid off when Jamshedpur FC's Mobashir Rahman delivered a perfectly weighted lob to an on-rushing Murray on the left flank. Murray controlled the ball with a deft first touch and cut inside, moving just outside the box.

Rather than opting for a pass, he trusted his instincts and aimed powerfully at the near post. The ball deflected off the post and into the back of the net in the 93rd minute, securing the three points for Jamshedpur FC.

