ISL: Spanish midfielder Jon Toral signs for Mumbai City on two-year contract

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 : Mumbai City FC on Tuesday announced the signing of Spanish attacking midfielder Jon Toral on a free transfer.

Toral has inked a two-year contract and will don the sky-blue jersey until the end of the Indian Super League 2025/26 season.

Jon Toral began his football journey with local club UE Barri Santes Creus in Spain. His talent soon caught the attention of Spanish giants FC Barcelona, leading to his recruitment into their renowned youth academy, La Masia. Over eight years, Toral developed into a versatile midfielder known for his technical skills. He then moved to London to join Arsenal FC, marking the start of a new chapter in his career where he represented the Gunners in the Premier Reserve League, NextGen Series, and the UEFA Youth League.

With his experience and talent, Jon Toral is set to be a valuable addition to the Mumbai City FC squad, aiming to help the team achieve its objectives in the upcoming seasons.

"I am incredibly excited to begin this new chapter of my life in India. Mumbai City has a strong track record of winning trophies and is one of the most successful clubs in the country. The club's commitment to their philosophy and values is of the highest order, making it an easy decision for me to join. I can't wait to meet my teammates, Coach Petr Kratky, and the passionate fans who make Mumbai City FC a special club," Jon Toral said in a statement by the Club.

Toral's professional journey has seen him play for several clubs, including Brentford, Birmingham City, Hull City in England, Granada CF in Spain, Rangers FC in Scotland, and most recently OFI Crete FC in Greece. His versatility and adaptability have been evident throughout, consistently showcasing his technical prowess and football intelligence.

Throughout his career, Toral has played 275 games across various leagues and teams. Known for his silky touches and creative flair, he has registered 35 assists and scored 46 goals. Standing tall at 6 feet, Toral is a constant threat in the penalty box, adept at scoring with both his feet and head.

"We're happy to have Jon join us at Mumbai City FC. He is a very experienced player with the technical abilities and skills that will bolster our midfield for the upcoming season. Jon is a great player and a leader on and off the pitch, and we believe his presence will help the squad achieve the desired objectives. I look forward to having him in our squad next season," head coach Petr Kratky said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor