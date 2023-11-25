ISL: "There has been remarkable progress," says Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 25 : Ahead of Chennaiyin FC's forthcoming match in the Indian Super League (ISL) against East Bengal FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, the home team's head coach Owen Coyle said that the squad has made remarkable progress after the first three games.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Coyle said that they are taking small steps to improve their performance in the tournament.

"There has been remarkable progress since the first three games. We know what we are doing and the small steps that we are taking, and in time we are going to have a very good side for sure," Coyle said as quoted by the ISL's official website.

The Chennai-based franchise had a sloppy start in the ongoing tournament and faced three back-to-back losses, in which they scored only one goal. However, they made a stellar comeback and won two consecutive games against Hyderabad FC and Punjab FC.

The head coach added that there is much hard work going on in their practice session. He added that they can compete with other teams in the tournament and can get better.

"There is so much hard work going on behind the scenes that has not been evident in some of our games. We know we can compete and get better. Our aim this season was always to make the playoffs," he added.

Talking about the match against East Bengal, Coyle added that it will be a difficult game. He also praised the 'Red and Golds' and said that they have a good side.

"It will be a very difficult game against a very good East Bengal FC side. I think they have been a little bit unfortunate in some of the games because they have played very well," he added.

When asked about East Bengal's head coach Carles Cuadrat, he said that the Spaniard works very hard.

"Carles is someone I hold in such high regard. He is a very good man. I know how hard he works, so I know it will be a difficult game," he further added.

Chennaiyin FC are coming into their next match after a 3-0 loss against FC Goa. In their previous five matches, Coyle's side clinched two victories.

They are in seventh place on the standings with six points after winning two out of their six games.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor