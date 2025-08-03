It is clear he wants different leadership: Manchester United boss Amorim addresses Garnacho's future

Atlanta [US], August 3 : Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim classified young winger Alejandro Garnacho as a "really talented" player but admitted that things haven't worked out for him at Old Trafford.

The United boss feels the dynamic winger wants different things and leadership, which is natural in the world of football.

According to recent reports, Garnacho is among the players who are on the cusp of leaving the club in the ongoing summer transfer window. Last season, he made 25 appearances with Amorim at the helm but was axed after the Europa League semi-final. The uncertainty over Garnacho's future began after he was benched during Manchester United's Europa League final defeat against Tottenham.

During Manchester United's ongoing preseason tour, Garnacho was left out of the travelling squad, further fuelling his exit rumours. The rumour mill has suggested that Chelsea remain interested in bringing the young Argentinian to the team.

As the 21-year-old remains exiled from the squad, Amorim explained what has gone wrong with Garnacho and said, as quoted from Sky Sports, "You can understand and you can see he's a really talented boy and sometimes things don't work out. You cannot explain specifically what it is. But I have the feeling, I think it's clear that Garnacho wants a different thing with a different leadership, and I can understand that."

"So I think it's not a problem. Sometimes you adapt to one guy, you have the connection. Other times, you want a new challenge so we try to make everything okay to all the parts. To the club, to the coach and to the players. It's a natural thing in football," he added.

Amorim also emphasised that selling players in the existing squad this summer remains a priority, considering he wants a smaller squad this season. The reason behind a reduced squad stems from United not being a part of any European competition and only competing on three fronts.

"I'm really happy with the team. Without European competitions, I want a small squad so everyone feels really important. If you have a lot of players, you have one week to prepare, and a lot of players are going to be out, and then in training, they will be frustrated, and then the quality of the training will drop," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor