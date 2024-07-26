Lindstrom: It's amazing to represent Everton; This is a big club with a big history

Liverpool [UK], July 26 : Everton have agreed to a loan deal for Jesper Lindstrom from Napoli, with the Danish midfielder set to spend the 2024/25 season at Goodison Park.

The deal includes an option for a permanent transfer next summer. Lindstrom, who can play across various attacking positions, is Everton's fourth new signing this summer, following Tim Iroegbunam, Iliman Ndiaye, and the return of Jack Harrison on loan.

He told the club media on Friday, "I feel very good. It's amazing to represent Everton. This is a big club, with big history, a good stadium and, as I've seen, very good facilities as well. I'm very, very happy to be here and I feel like this is a good fit."

He revealed that the club's interest in him has been longstanding. The Danish international believes that moving to England will be an easy transition due to its similarities to Denmark.

"I actually heard of Everton's interest a while ago - not only from now but previously. England is very similar to Denmark, so I will feel at home quickly. The people have been very nice and very humble. I'm really looking forward to getting started," he said. He also praised the kindness and humility of the people he has met, which has made him even more eager to start his journey with the club.

Lindstrom has already had positive discussions with Everton's manager, who appreciates his style of play and believes he will be a valuable addition to the team due to his speed. The midfielder emphasised the importance of trust from both the coach and his teammates, which played a significant role in his decision to join the club.

"I've spoken to the manager. It sounds as though he likes the way I play football and I can be a good fit for the team with my speed, so now I want to deliver. I know he trusts me and that's another reason I'm herebecause I need that trust from the coach and I need trust from my teammates. I'm ready to show them I can help," he explained.

Eager to hit the ground running, Lindstrom expressed his readiness and determination to contribute to Everton's success. Reflecting on a challenging previous year, he is now focused on making a positive impact at his new club.

"I am 100 percent ready. I'm so hungry. This pre-season feels long because I just want to play football, I just want to be out there in the stadium. Last year was a tough year for me but I'm so happy to be here now and I can't wait to get started," he said.

Lindstrom described himself as a versatile and fast player with good technique and a strong shot, capable of playing in multiple positions, including as a number 10 and a winger. He is confident in his ability to add speed to Everton's counter-attacks and contribute through goals, assists, and creating chances. He is ready to give his all for Everton and believes he can make a significant contribution to the team's success.

"I'm a fast player with a good technique and a good shot, so I think I can add speed on the counter-attacks and I can play in several positionsas a number 10, as a winger. I will give my best. I like to score goals, provide assists, and create chances. I hope I can do that here. I know I can do that here. I know how the team plays and I have some very good teammates. I am ready to give everything," he stated.

Born in Taastrup, Denmark, 24-year-old Jesper Lindstrom began his professional career with Brondby, debuting for his boyhood club at 18.

In two strong seasons, he contributed 22 goals (11 goals, 11 assists) in 41 Superliga matches, which led to a move to Eintracht Frankfurt in July 2021.

Lindstrom, who has 16 appearances for Denmark, continued to excel in Germany, becoming a key player with 12 goals and nine assists in the Bundesliga over two seasons.

After helping Eintracht Frankfurt win the Europa League in 2022, he also featured in the club's first-ever Champions League campaign the following season, scoring his first goal in a 1-0 away win over Marseille in the group stages.

Napoli eventually defeated Frankfurt in the round of 16, but impressed by Lindstrom's performances, they signed him for a significant fee in August 2023 to bolster their Serie A title-winning squad.

He believes his past experiences have prepared him well for his new chapter at Everton. His varied career has equipped him with the skills and confidence to make a significant impact at his new club, and he is eager to prove his worth to the supporters.

"I feel like all of the experiences I've had so far have readied me for this moment. I've played in a few different leagues now, I've played international football and in the Champions League and Europa League. I feel like I'm ready. I feel like I can help the team and that is what I want to do. I want to show the fans that I'm here," he stated.

Determined to get his career back on track, he sees this season as a pivotal opportunity. He is confident that Everton is the right place for him to showcase his talents and earn a permanent spot on the team.

"This is a season for me to come back on track. I think this is a very good fit for me and I'm ready to show why I should stay here," he said.

He is also excited about Everton's future, particularly with the club's upcoming move to a new stadium. He acknowledged the historical significance of Goodison Park and its importance to long-time fans. Lindstrom believes the new stadium will elevate the club's performance and accommodate more fans. However, he is pleased to start his journey at Goodison Park to fully experience its rich history and atmosphere.

"It's going to be so good for the Club to be in the new stadium, but the history of Goodison is special, especially for the fans who have been here for so many years. I think the new stadium will allow us to be on the best level and a bigger one for more fans to come. It looks amazing, but I'm very happy that I get to start at Goodison because I want to have this feeling of the history, what it means to the fans and enjoy that environment. I'm very happy that I get to play here and hopefully I get to play in the new stadium next year as well," he concluded, expressing his excitement for both the present and future at Everton.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has expressed his enthusiasm for the club's latest acquisition, Jesper Lindstrom. He highlighted Lindstrom's versatility as a key asset, noting that his ability to play various attacking positions will be advantageous for Everton as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.

"Jesper is a player with very good ability who can operate in a number of different attacking roles, which will benefit us heading into the new season," said Dyche.

This wealth of experience, coupled with Lindstrom's determination, makes him a valuable addition to the squad. Dyche added, underlining the midfielder's ambition and readiness to contribute to Everton's offensive efforts.

"He joins us with a range of different experiences. He is hungry and eager to succeed with us, and that's a strong starting point as we look to add more productivity to our attack," he added.

Everton's Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, also expressed his satisfaction with securing Jesper Lindstrom on loan, enhancing the club's attacking options alongside new arrivals Iliman Ndiaye and Jack Harrison.

"We're delighted to have completed the loan signing of Jesper to further bolster our options at the top end of the pitch, having already brought in Iliman Ndiaye and the return of Jack Harrison," he said.

He highlighted Lindstrom's exciting attributes and expressed confidence that Everton fans would appreciate his contributions. Thelwell looks forward to helping Lindstrom deliver his best performances in an Everton shirt.

"Jesper is a player we have been interested in for a long time. He has exciting attributes that we know Evertonians will appreciate and we look forward to working with him to help him produce his best football in an Everton shirt," Thelwell concluded.

