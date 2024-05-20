Liverpool confirm Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp's replacement for head coach

Liverpool [UK], May 20 : Premier League outfit Liverpool on Monday announced Arne Slot as the replacement for head coach Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool released a statement to announce the appointment of Slot, which is subject to a work permit.

"Liverpool Football Club can announce Arne Slot has agreed a deal to become the club's new head coach, formally taking up the position on June 1, 2024, subject to a work permit," the club said in a statement.

The 45-year-old will join Liverpool from Eredivisie club Feyenoord ahead of the 2024-25 season after both clubs agreed a deal for his services.

He will arrive after enjoying three successful seasons with Feyenoord. He led them to the league title in 2023 and was crowned as the Eredivisie Manager of the Year on two occasions.

Last season, Feyenoord soared high with Slot at the helm of the club. Under his leadership, Feyenoord lifted the KNVB Cup and also secured their first league title in six years.

Under Slot, Feyenoord have emerged as a strong defensive side in the opposition's half, they top the Eredivisie for tackles won in the opposition's final third.

According to the statistics, they are the best defensive side and the second-best attacking unit in the Dutch League. Slot usually names a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 formation which fits Liverpool's style of play.

Before tasting success with Feyenoord, Slot held the position of head coach at AZ Alkmaar, and he had led them to second place in the table. They trailed table toppers Ajax only on goal difference when the Dutch season was cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2019-20.

Slott will succeed Klopp who is destined to go down in Liverpool's history. In January this year, Klopp announced his decision to step down from his position after spending nine years with the club.

Klopp arrived at Anfield in 2015, changed the club's fortune and established one of the best sporting rivalries with Manchester City.

Klopp's reign brought a revolution for the Reds in the Premier League, as they lifted the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup, as well as the FA Community Shield.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor