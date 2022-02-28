Liverpool win record ninth League Cup

London, Feb 28 Liverpool won a record ninth League Cup in dramatic fashion, as Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga missed the decisive penalty to give Liverpool an 11-10 shootout victory in the final.

On Sunday night, the game ended goalless after 120 minutes which saw plenty of chances, some great saves from both keepers and three goals (one for Liverpool and two for Chelsea) ruled out for offside.

It was cruel on Kepa, who was sent on at the end of extra-time to replace Edouard Mendy given his reputation as a penalty-saving specialist, but the Spaniard was unable to repel any of Liverpool's kicks before missing the decisive penalty himself, Xinhua reports.

Liverpool remain in contention for an unprecedented quadruple after closing the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to six points with a game in hand.

They are also on course for the Champions League quarterfinals after a last-16 first-leg win at Inter Milan and are still in the FA Cup.

