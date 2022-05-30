Liverpool's Mohamed Salah completes hat-trick of end of season Premier League awards
By ANI | Published: May 30, 2022 04:56 PM 2022-05-30T16:56:19+5:30 2022-05-30T17:05:07+5:30
The sensational solo run and goal by Mohamed Salah against Manchester City has been voted as the Premier League 2021/2022 Goal of the Season.
The Liverpool star won the award after showing sublime skill and strength to weave past three players, before twisting and turning past a fourth and drilling a shot beyond Ederson from a tight angle with his right foot.
Salah's goal came in the 2-2 draw at Anfield in October and received the most combined votes by the public and a panel of football experts, topping a shortlist that featured each of the season's Budweiser Goal of the Month winners plus one standout strike from May.
It completes a hat-trick of end-of-season Premier League awards for the Egyptian, who also won the Golden Boot for the most goals and the Playmaker prize for providing the highest number of assists.
( With inputs from ANI )
