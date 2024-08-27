Lucknow ready for Indian football's 'Bahubali' face-off

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 27 : As the Indian football's new season for 2024-25 gathers momentum, two of the country's biggest and historic football clubs - Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are all set to renew their rivalry, except this time for a greater cause, in a completely new environment, new field and a new State to promote the 'beautiful game'.

Uttar Pradesh - the most populated and fourth-largest state in the country - will witness Indian football's two biggest 'Bahubali' clubs face off for the first time in this region, as the capital city Lucknow gears up to host the footballing extravaganza on Monday, September 2, 2024, at 6:00 pm at the KD Singh Stadium, as per the media release by AIFF.

The promotional match has been organised by All India Football Federation in association with Uttar Pradesh government and Uttar Pradesh Football Sangh with an objective to help develop and promote football in the State. The initiative was proposed by AIFF President Shri Kalyan Chaubey during his recent visit to the State and subsequent meeting with Honourable Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath, seeking the State Government's partnership to support and develop football across the State.

The AIFF will distribute 96,445 balls in 21,551 schools in 75 districts under the FIFA F4S project.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said as quoted by AIFF, "I'm delighted to see the two historic Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan and East Bengal agreeing to our proposal in come together for a noble cause. It's rare to have the famous 'Kolkata Derby' being played outside the 'city of joy' and I'm certain this exhibition match will serve as the start of something beautiful in Uttar Pradesh.

"I thank Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his keen interest to introduce football across the State. Over the coming months, AIFF will distribute 96,445 footballs in 21,551 schools across 75 districts of the State, under the FIFA's Football for School project," Chaubey added.

