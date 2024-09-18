Luka Majcen to miss 6-8 weeks with injury in Indian Super League

Mohali (Punjab)[India], September 18 : Punjab FC forward Luka Majcen will miss 6-8 weeks of football in the Indian Super League due to the injury sustained during the season opener against Kerala Blasters on Sunday at Kochi.

The Slovenian has sustained two fractures to his jaw and he will undergo surgery in the coming days and will be under the supervision of the medical team. He will return to action in 6-8 weeks after the surgery depending on the medical conditions and clearances by the medical team.

Speaking on the development, Football Director, Nikolaos Topoliatis said, "It is unfortunate that we will miss the services of Luka for the upcoming fixtures. It was an unwanted aggressive foul by the Kerala Blasters player which resulted in Luka's injury and we as a club do not support such an aggressive nature of the game which yields to nothing. I wish him a speedy recovery and join the team back as soon as possible."

Luka scored the first goal, converting a penalty and provided the assist for Filip Mrzljak to score the winning goal against Kerala Blasters to start the ISL campaign with a win. Punjab FC will meet Odisha FC in their next match on Friday, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

