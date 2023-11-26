Man City and Liverpool draw, Arsenal go back to top of Premier League

London, Nov 26 Manchester City and Liverpool drew in the biggest game of the weekend in the Premier League 1-1 in a result that will frustrate City coach, Pep Guardiola and allowed Arsenal to go to the top of the table.

Erling Haaland was fit to play after shaking off his ankle injury and he became the fastest player to score 50 Premier League goals in the 27th minute when he received the ball between two defenders on the edge of the area and scored with a left foot shot, reports Xinhua.

Haaland set the milestone in 48 matches, beating previous record held by former Manchester United and Newcastle striker Andy Cole, who reached that total in 65 games.

City had chances to have put the result beyond doubt, but were frustrated by a good performance from Alisson Becker in the Liverpool goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold saved a vital point for Liverpool in the 80th minute when he took a pass from Mohamed Salah and scored with a low shot into the corner.

That draw allowed Arsenal to go back to the top of the table, but they had to work hard away to Brentford before Kai Havertz's 89th-minute header gave them a 1-0 win away to Brentford.

Newcastle United overcame a long injury list to bounce back from their defeat away to Bournemouth two weeks ago, with a 4-1 thumping of Chelsea.

Chelsea had scored four goals in each of their last two games, but had looked vulnerable in defense in both outings and Newcastle exploited their defensive problems without mercy.

Alexander Isak opened the scoring in the 13th minute and although Raheem Sterling leveled in the 23rd minute, two goals in two minutes from Jamaal Lascelles and Joelinton turned the game decisively in Newcastle's way.

Reece James was sent off in the 73rd minute and Anthony Gordon rounded off a good day for Newcastle and a dreadful one for the visitors, with a fourth goal in the 83rd minute.

Brighton won 3-2 away to Nottingham Forest thanks to two goals from Joao Pedro after Evan Ferguson had cancelled out Anthony Elanga's opener for Forest.

The visitors had to hold on with 10 men in the 75th minute after Lewis Dunk was sent off for committing the penalty that saw Morgan Gibbs-White give Forest hope from the spot.

Elsewhere, Burnley lost to West Ham 2-1, Luton beat Crystal Palace 2-1 and Bournemouth defeated Sheffield United 3-1.

