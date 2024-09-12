Manipur's TG English School clinches 63rd Subroto Cup Junior Boys title

New Delhi [India], September 12 : Manipur's T.G English School clinched the Junior Boys title of the 63rd Subroto Cup International Football Tournament, getting the better of Meghalaya's Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School 4-3 via sudden death tie-breaker, after both teams tied 1-1 in regulation time.

Namdigong had put the winning side ahead in the 32nd minute of the first half, only for Banpliebok Khongjoh to equalize from the spot in the 64th minute of the game, just six minutes from the final whistle. Meghalaya keeper Wanpli Malang then dragged their first sudden-death spot-kick wide of goal, to give a Manipur side the coveted title after 43 years. The winning side to their credit, also played almost 20 minutes of the second half with 10 men.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari PVSM AVSM VM ADC, Chief of the Air Staff and Chairman, Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society (SMSES), presented the trophy to the winners along with 2022 Asian Games double silver medallist Harmilan Bains, who was the Guest of Honour for the finals.

Speaking during the prize distribution, Chief Guest Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari PVSM AVSM VM ADC said, "It has been a truly remarkable journey as we conclude the 63rd edition of the Subroto Cup. This tournament has once again proven to be an incredible platform for nurturing young football talent. We have witnessed the emergence of several promising athletes this year, and I have no doubt that some of them will go on to represent India at the highest levels. I would like to congratulate not only the winners of the Junior Boys category but also the champions from the Junior Girls and Sub-Junior Boys categories. Each player has shown immense dedication, and we are committed to making next year's Subroto Cup even bigger and better. Together, we will continue to elevate the standards of grassroots football in India."

The Meghalayan side dominated almost the entire game starting from the very first minute and certainly looked the more organised and creative side. However, they lacked finishing and the Manipur boys defended resolutely to eke out a result for themselves.

Meghalaya were driven in attack mostly by their creative central midfielder Banpliebok, who was declared player of the tournament, and their right winger Banganson Nonglhlang, who has had three hat-tricks in the tournament.

After Meghalaya had wasted a host of chances, it was Manipur who took the lead against the run of play when Namdigong stabbed home from a goalmouth melee, after a long throw from the left flank reached the six-yard box.

Manipur then took the field in the second half with a change of jersey colour from Maroon to Light Blue, as well as solid intentions of protecting their lead.

Meghalaya were still the more enterprising and got a first penalty in the 16th minute of the half, but Alicester Thangkiew hit the right upright after making keeper Ranidas dive the wrong way. This was after Heroba of Manipur was shown a red card for handling the ball before it trickled into the goal of a backhead.

Minutes later Masharing missed a sitter to equalise after Banpliebok had delivered one of his telling crosses with yet another penetrating run down the right.

Both coaches rang in changes and with just 10 minutes to go for the final whistle, it was the substitute Shylla's shot that struck Nestanboy's arm and Meghalaya got a second penalty in the game. This time, Banpliebok, arguably their best player on the day, converted calmly.

The game went into penalties as both sides remained tied after 70 minutes. While Alex and Namdigogn converted for the Manipuris, Richborn and Pynshailang missed for Meghalaya. But there was drama as Yohenba and skipper Manimatum missed the next two for Manipur even as Banpliebok and Masharing brought Meghalaya back on even terms. As both Goutam and Bipiush converted the fifth kicks for Manipur and Meghalaya respectively, it was sudden death time, where Phonis converted confidently for Manipur as Wanpli missed his target by quite a distance.

An excited Harmilan Bains said after the game, "It's been an absolute honour to witness the exceptional talent and sportsmanship displayed by these young athletes in the Subroto Cup final today. As someone who has walked a similar path, I understand the importance of such platforms in shaping an athlete's future. The passion, grit, and determination these players have shown throughout the tournament is commendable. I would like to congratulate all the winners, and I'm confident that many of these young footballers will shine in the coming years. Keep chasing your dreams, and never stop believing in your potential."

The Winners received Rs. 5,00,000 while the runner-up received Rs. 3,00,000. The losing semi-finalists received Rs. 75,000 each while the losing quarterfinalist teams received Rs. 40,000 each.

Individual Awards

Best Player (Rs.40,000): Banpliebok Khongjoh, (Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya)

Best Goalkeeper (Rs.25,000): Master Ranidas (T.J. English School, Bishnupur, Manipur)

Best Coach (Rs.25,000): Kitborlans Kharlukhi, (Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya)

Fair Play Award (Rs.50,000): Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Best School (Rs.40,000): T.J. English School, Bishnupur, Manipur

A total of 75 matches were played in this category of the Subroto Cup which was played at four venues of the Delhi and NCR - Tejas Football Ground, Ambedkar Stadium, G.D Goenka World School and KIIT Global School.

Mother's International School, Ranchi, Jharkhand emerged victorious in the Junior Girls (U 17) category beating Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan while Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School, Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya, won the Sub-Junior Boys (U 15) category beating Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh in the finals held in Bengaluru.

