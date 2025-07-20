Minerva Academy creates history, becomes first Indian team to win World Youth Cup twice

New Delhi [India], July 20 : Indian club Minerva Academy FC has made its name in the pages of history by winning the World Youth Cup. Minerva continued its winning run in the Gothia Cup 2025 and captured the title. Minerva is the first Indian team to have won the World Youth Cup trophy twice.

On the soil of Sweden, among the great clubs from all over the world, Indian youth have created history with their game, passion and confidence. This, in itself, is a significant moment for India.

Minerva had a great start in the tournament. In the group stage, the team won three matches in a row. Scored a flurry of goals, and the defence was also strong. The real test came in the semi-finals and finals, where the team proved that they are not just aggressive, but players who win in every situation, as per the press release from the World Youth Cup.

In the semi-finals, Minerva faced Sweden's strong team, Syrianska IF. This match was not easy. Syrianska fought with fast play and physical strength. Minerva players kept their patience and maintained control over the ball. They waited for the opportunity and then attacked. Rhythm scored the first goal for the team. Chetan T. scored the second goal. Even after taking a 2-0 lead, Minerva Academy had to remain completely alert. Syrianska maintained pressure till the last minute, but Minerva ensured victory with discipline and patience.

In the final, Minerva faced Argentina's club Escuela de Football 18 Tucuman. This team had remained undefeated in the tournament so far. South American teams are known for fast, aggressive and technical football, but Minerva gave its best performance in the final. Four goals were scored in the first half itself. Rhythm, Yohenba, Raj and Denamoni scored goals. The match was won by Minerva 4-0. Argentina's team could not score even a single goal. Indian defense defeated them.

Minerva Academy maintained control over the ball throughout the match. The pace of the game was also kept high. Completely stopped the attacks of Argentina. This victory was not just a victory of the scoreline, but of strategy and preparation. The Indian youth team defeated the South American team on European soil and proved that India is not behind in football.

This victory does not mean only the trophy. It is a sign of global recognition of Indian youth football. Minerva Academy FC proved with its development model that Indian teams can now compete with the big teams of the world.

Minerva Boys scored more than 50 goals in the entire tournament and conceded only two goals. Kept a clean sheet in most of the knockout matches. But more important than the statistics is the team's confidence, passion and passion to play for the country.

This victory is not just a cup, but the beginning of a new way of thinking.

For the first time, an Indian team has won the World Youth Cup twice. This record will inspire the coming generations. Minerva has attracted the attention of not only Sweden but the whole world.

