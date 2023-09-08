Mumbai City FC sign Abdenasser El Khayati on one-year deal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 : Mumbai City FC have secured the services of attacking midfielder Abdenasser El Khayati on a one-year deal, the club announced on Friday.

El Khayati who was a free agent after leaving Chennaiyin FC will now continue his Indian Super League (ISL) journey with the Islanders, adding more flair to their attack that already consists of players like Greg Stewart, Alberto Noguera, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh and Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

The Dutchman was one of the most delightful players to watch last season as he weaved his magic on the pitch. He scored nine goals and provided five assists in just 12 matches that he played for Chennaiyin FC last season.

https://twitter.com/MumbaiCityFC/status/1700097168286327115

With the Islanders also featuring in the AFC Champions League, the addition of El Khayati will strengthen their squad significantly to take on the twin challenges of Asia and ISL.

Born in Netherlands, the 34-year-old spent six seasons in the Dutch top flight and also spent four seasons in English third and second-tiers. His most impressive season came in the 2018-19 Dutch Eredivisie where he scored 17 goals in 35 matches for ADO Den Haag.

Mumbai City FC will begin their ISL campaign on September 24 when they travel to Guwahati to face NorthEast United FC but will be in action six days earlier in the AFC Champions League when they welcome Iran’s Nassaji Mazandaran at Pune’s Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports stadium which will be their home ground for their Asian adventure.

