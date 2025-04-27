"My desire is to return to Mohun Bagan, but it's not in my hands": Mumbai City FC's Prabir Das

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 27 : Prabir Das, currently with Mumbai City FC (MCFC) on loan from Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC), has openly admitted his desire to return to Mohun Bagan, the club where he first made his name in Indian football.

"Yes, if you ask me whether I want to be back, I would say everybody has that desire to play for Mohun Bagan, but desire is not everything you don't have control of your desires," Prabir told ANI.

"If I have the desire to play for a club, can I just go? (laughs) It's not that simple. You have to adjust to the situation. It becomes tough and hard, but if you cannot adjust, you are finished," he added.

Prabir, who rose to prominence after joining Mohun Bagan in 2016, emphasised that while players' emotions and passion are important, clubs often plan strategically for the future.

Speaking about the possibility of rejoining Mohun Bagan, Prabir said, "It's not only my desire, there are many players like me who love Mohun Bagan."

"My desire alone doesn't mean anything. The club has its own plans; they will bring in young players to build for the future. My emotions and passion, which the fans appreciate, might push for my comeback, but the people who are building the team have different goals for the betterment of the club," he explained.

"As a player, if you ask me, of course I would want to return but desire is not everything. Sometimes you have to accept the reality and move on," he said.

While Prabir would love to stay in Kolkata, he acknowledged that a footballer's journey is often decided by external factors.

"I would like to stay in Kolkata because I am from Kolkata," Prabir said.

"Few things are not in my hand," he noted.

"Sometimes the club doesn't want to keep you, and then you have to move out. After that, you look at the best offers from other clubs where there is the most interest in you. I went there (Bengaluru FC), and after playing, there were again two or three offers. Kerala (Blasters) showed interest, so I went there on loan. Unfortunately, I got injured. It all depends on how much interest the clubs show, and then I decide. These are the realities for professional footballers, where and how you go is not always in your control. Sometimes, the decision turns out to be a disaster. Sometimes, it's just not in our hands," he added.

Looking back on his career, Prabir singled out his early years at Mohun Bagan as his most memorable phase.

"There have been a lot of experiences," Prabir reflected.

"I joined Mohun Bagan in 2016, and there has been a lot of happiness since then. After my operation, I found success by winning with ATK in 2019, but before that, the name 'Prabir Das' came from the Mohun Bagan Ground. The credit for that goes to the Mohun Bagan fans," he said.

"It was their support that motivated me during my injury. The hunger to hear them chant 'Prabir-Prabir' from the stands made me work even harder. I always felt that if I could keep performing well throughout my career, they would keep chanting my name. That hunger, created by the Mohun Bagan fans, has stayed with me all these years. That happiness has always driven me," he added.

Even now, despite playing away from Kolkata, the support from fans remains constant.

"Whenever I play away games, I still get support from people," he said.

"Nobody gets the same life all throughout. You have to retire at some point but this chapter, I have enjoyed. I am grateful to the Mohun Bagan fans for everything," he noted.

Speaking about his current experience under Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky, Prabir shared insights into the different tactical approaches he has encountered throughout his career.

"Everybody has a different thinking pattern," he pointed out.

"Petr is different, Habas (Antonio Lopez) was different, Simon (Grayson) was different, Ivan (Vukomanovic) is also different. Our job as players is to follow what the coach wants. Practical and technical matters are handled by them," he added.

When asked about the young talents at Mumbai City FC who have impressed him the most, Prabir didn't hold back in his praise.

"There are many good players here. Supratim (Das) is one of them; his turning is very good and he makes use of opportunities," he said.

"There's also Sanjeev (Stalin), Nathan (Asher Rodrigues), Franklin (Robin Nazareth) and many other talented players as well. Hitesh Sharma, though a bit senior, is also very good," he noted.

Among the youngsters, one player particularly caught his eye.

"If I have to say in my own position, a bright right-back is coming up Valpuia (Hmingthanmawia Ralte)," he said enthusiastically.

"I am a fan of his game. The control he possesses, along with his technical quality, is outstanding. I always tell him, 'I have to learn from you.' He is still a kid and just starting his career, but the way he is playing, a future star right-back is coming for sure," Das signed off.

