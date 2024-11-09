NEUFC head coach Juan Benali content with draw against BFC in ISL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 9 : NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) head coach Juan Pedro Benali expressed satisfaction as his team managed to secure a point in a 2-2 draw with Bengaluru FC (BFC) in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday.

Both teams showcased resilience and skill, but neither could clinch victory in a tightly contested match that remained intense until the final whistle.

The match began with high intensity, as NorthEast United FC took an early lead through Alaaeddine Ajaraie, who scored in the 8th minute to notch his tenth goal of the seasonmaking him the fastest player to achieve this feat in the ISL. Bengaluru FC responded quickly, with Alberto Noguera equalizing just three minutes later.

NorthEast United continued their offensive push, and Ajaraie struck again in the 14th minute, giving his team a 2-1 lead.

Despite NorthEast United's initial dominance, Bengaluru FC's determination was evident throughout the game. In the 70th minute, substitute Ryan Williams found the back of the net, levelling the score at 2-2.

Reflecting on the match, head coach Juan Pedro Benali expressed satisfaction with his team's performance, especially in the first half.

"Great point in Bengaluru; we put in a great effort in the first half," he said in the post-match press conference as quoted by ISL's official website.

"In the second half, our fitness went down a bit. After we corrected some positions in the game, we could have come back again and scored, but I'm happy with the point to take it here and go back home happy," he added.

With the point, the Highlanders moved up to third position in the table with 12 points from eight matches. However, Benali commented on his side's reluctance to retain possession and further explained the shift in their approach during the second half.

"We didn't hold the ball too much, you know. Before playing (the ball) to the space, we needed to hold it, to make those two or three passes. We were in too much of a hurry in the second half. We were more thinking, 'Let's keep the score 2-1,' and then you see one mistake and they scored. But also, the players, after ten minutes of the second half, were a little bit tired. Then, when we started to make the changes and everything, we came back a little bit tired again, but Bengaluru FC have great players, and they were pushing all the time," admitted the head coach.

NorthEast United FC will regroup and reinforce their efforts as they return after the international break for their match against Punjab FC on November 23.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor