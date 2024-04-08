Noni Madueke pinpoints Chelsea's "Achilles heel" this season

London [UK], April 8 : Chelsea forward Noni Madueke opened up about the team's "Achilles heel" this season following their 2-2 draw against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

At Bramall Lane, Chelsea led twice through goals from Thiago Silva and Madueke. But Jayden Bogle and Oli McBurnie struck the net to end the game on level terms.

On paper, Chelsea were favourites following their 4-3 win over Manchester United. But once again they failed to build on the momentum and dropped points.

"Our Achilles heel this season has been cashing in after a big win. We had an amazing result the other day and needed to keep rolling. It's the fashion in which we drew the game. Credit to them, they are at the bottom and they are fighting, but we really should've wrapped up the points," Madueke said as quoted from the club's official website.

"However, I feel like it's a game we should've won and until the end, it looked like we would. But we couldn't quite get over the line which is disappointing for sure," he added.

For the majority of the second half, Madueke's 66th-minute goal seemed to be sufficient for the Blues to seal victory. However, Sheffield managed to find their way back into the game in the added time.

"The way we drop points sometimes...it's in the palm of our hands. I don't know what to say other than there are still games to go and we have to go again and stick together," he said.

"We still have faith we can finish in the places we want to finish in. But we have to cut that [dropping points] out sooner rather than later," he added.

Chelsea will face Everton on Monday at their home stadium Stamford Bridge, with hopes of walking away with three points and moving close to the European spot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor