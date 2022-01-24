Not happy with draw, wanted three points: ATK Mohun Bagan's Juan Ferrando

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando was despondent after the match against Odisha FC ended in a goalless draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday.

The Mariners conjured multiple shots on the goal but fell short of converting any chance against resolute Odisha FC. While Ferrando made it clear that he understood what his team had tackled in the last two weeks, he expressed hope for upcoming matches.

"I am not happy because our target is to get three points in each game. I understand the feelings everybody has after a lot of days spent inside the room in quarantine. The players were not fresh, a lot of points going against us," said Juan Ferrando in a post-match press conference as per the ISL website.

"My point of view of today was that it was a difficult game. Odisha played a game last Tuesday, they are fresher. When you play, you have a rhythm. At the moment, we have had two trainings, to be honest, some players were out of the quarantine in the last 24 hours. It is difficult with the risk of injuries. The game is very important when you have chances to score," he added.

This result leaves the Odisha FC in sixth place, level on points with Hyderabad FC, who are currently in the semi-final spots while ATK Mohun Bagan are at seventh place.

( With inputs from ANI )

