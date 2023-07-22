Nottingham Forest sign Nigeria international Ola Aina in a one-year deal

Nottingham (England), July 22 Premier League club Nottingham Forest on Saturday announced the signing of Nigeria defender Ola Aina on a one-year deal following the expiry of his contract at Italian side Torino.

The 26-year-old Aina, who spent nearly five years with Torino and made 102 appearances in Serie A, is Forest's first signing of the summer.

"The Nigeria international has put pen-to-paper on a one-year deal to become Forest’s first signing of the summer, with options for the future also agreed in the contract," the club said in a statement.

Aina, who played for England in every age group from under-16 to under-20, has received 30 international caps for Nigeria since pledging allegiance to the Super Eagles in 2017.

Born in London, the former Chelsea academy graduate joined the Blues at the under-11 level, progressing through the ranks at Stamford Bridge and winning two FA Youth Cups, two UEFA Youth League titles and a U21 Premier League title as a youngster.

"I'm very excited to be here and I can't wait to get started. I wanted to be back on English soil again and Forest is a club which has an exciting project and team," said Aina.

"The manager as well, what he wants from the team is something which I want to buy into. He's told me it's a family club, he's told me we have a great bunch of players and he's told me I'll enjoy it here.

It's exciting to be back playing in the Premier League. It's the best league in the world and I always want to challenge myself. I know some of the boys well already which is good for me, but I'm excited to meet the rest of my teammates and get to know everyone.

"I saw Forest in action last season and the fans are as loud as can be throughout the whole game, which is something I'm relishing and can't wait to experience. I can't wait for it," he added.

Having made his professional debut for Chelsea in August 2016, Aina left Stamford Bridge for Italy in 2019, before making a return to the Premier League with a loan move to Fulham during the 2020/21 campaign.

He played 33 times for Fulham during a campaign which saw him be shortlisted for the Premier League Goal of the Season Award following a spectacular strike against West Bromwich Albion. Following a five-year spell in Turin, making 113 appearances across all competitions, Aina now returns to England as Forest’s preparations for the new Premier League campaign continue.

"We're really pleased that Ola has joined us. He's a versatile player who has good experience in the Premier League and Serie A. He's a really good player, but a good athlete as well," said Nottingham Forest Head Coach, Steve Cooper.

"He'll definitely make the team stronger and we're looking forward to working with him," he added.

