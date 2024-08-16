Parthib Gogoi: Emerging star from Assam reveals his desire of becoming India's best footballer

New Delhi [India], August 16 : Parthib Gogoi, a 21-year-old winger from Assam, who currently plays for NorthEast United FC (NEUFC), is clear about his ambitions and says he wants to be the "best footballer" in India.

Since moving to NorthEast United FC in June 2022 from Indian Arrows, Gogoi has made 35 appearances and scored 8 goals for NEUFC.

Having progressed through the ranks of Assam's age-group teams, Parthib honed his skills at Bengaluru's Ozone Football Academy and later with Indian Arrows. He has also represented India in age-group competitions, playing for both the U20 and U23 national teams.

In a recent interview with ANI, Gogoi shared his ultimate goal, "In the next five years, I have to become the best player in India. That is the only goal."

Being asked about his football idols, Gogoi named India's Sunil Chhetri and Argentine legend Lionel Messi.

"Sunil Chhetri, obviously, is my idol, and Messi as well. They inspire me because of their never-give-up attitude. If you look at Messi, he lost so many finals, but he never gave up. Now, he has won everything, there's nothing left for him to conquer," Gogoi said.

A few months ago, Gogoi had the opportunity to speak with Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri. During their conversation, Gogoi sought advice on the mindset of a player and how to cope when things don't go as planned.

Reflecting on the interaction, Gogoi said, "I was taking guidance from him on how footballers should conduct themselves on and off the field, what to eat and drink, and the mentality required if the game doesn't go as planned. He gave me a lot of advice, and it will help me evolve as a player."

On August 4, 2023, Gogoi scored his first senior hat-trick for NEUFC against Shillong Lajong in the Durand Cup, in a 4-0 win.

Gogoi further opened up on his current club and said he is relishing his time with NorthEast United FC.

"It's brilliant. I'm enjoying it here and learning so much. The coach is helping me a lot, and I'm picking up things from everyone around me, including Mandar Sir. I joined the club when I was just 19, and now, two years later, I'm really enjoying my time here," he said.

Gogoi also gave credit to Mandar Tamhane, the CEO of his club, NorthEast United FC.

As for what fans can expect from him in the near future, Gogoi said he remains focused but realistic.

"I'm not thinking too much about scoring long-range goals, but I'd like to be in double digits in the goal-scoring tally," he noted.

Gogoi's journey hasn't been without challenges, but his approach to overcoming them is refreshingly positive.

"I don't dwell too much on bad games. It's okay if I have one bad game, the next one will be better. I always stay positive and enjoy playing the matches," the 21-year-old said.

When asked about his long-term future with NorthEast United FC, Gogoi expressed his contentment.

"I've recently extended my contract, and I'm very happy here. This is my home," Gogoi said.

Although he's reluctant to talk about legacy, preferring to focus on the present, Gogoi did share his broader ambitions.

"I want to win everything. Right now, we're focusing on each match. We're fully focused on the Durand Cup, and after that, we'll shift our attention to the Indian Super League (ISL) and then the Super Cup. We'll try to win all three tournaments," he added.

Gogoi also revealed an interesting inspiration behind his knack for scoring spectacular long-range goals.

"I'll tell you a story. I have a PlayStation, and when I dribble and then curl the ball, I mock my roommates by saying, 'Now see, it's a goal.' When I see free space on the field and can target it in the post, I shoot. I don't overthink it, I just implement what I've practiced on the ground. PlayStation can teach you so many things," he expressed.

As Parthib Gogoi, one of the emerging names in Indian football, aims to achieve his dream of becoming country's "best football player," he remains an interesting player to watch out for in the ongoing Durand Cup and the upcoming Indian Super League.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor