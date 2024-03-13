Raya's penalty saves propel Arsenal to quarter-finals of UCL after beating FC Porto

London [UK], March 13 : David Raya's crucial penalty saves propelled Arsenal to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) after beating FC Porto on Tuesday at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Arsenal's goalie Raya was the 'Player of the Match', saving two spot-kicks as Arsenal beat Porto 4-2 on penalties to move to the next round of the UCL.

Leandro Trossard made the first breakthrough of the match in the 41st minute of the first half and levelled the aggregate 1-1. Martin Odegaard found Trossard in the box, who placed the ball into the far corner of the box and gave Arsenal a crucial lead in the first half.

In the 68th minute of the game, Odegaard got the back of the with a lovely finish from Ben White's pass, however, the referee ruled it out after a VAR check as Havertz fouled Pepe when the Norwegian midfielder attempting to shoot.

Following that, neither side came close to scoring a winner and the match went into extra time.

In the 100th minute, Porto's Sanchez moved forward and tried to score a winner for the visitors but it went wide.

As the game continued, the atmosphere got hotter, with both the managers booked for poor behaviour on the sidelines as the game moved into extra time.

After the final whistle, the game moved to the penalties to decide a winner, with Raya proving the difference between the two teams by saving first from Wendell and then Wenderson Galeno's spot kick.

Odegaard, Havertz, Bukayo Saka, and Declan Rice were the scorers for Arsenal in the penalty shootout. Meanwhile, For Porto, only Pepe, and Marko Grujic managed to get the back of the net ending the penalty at 4-2 for the Gunners.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor