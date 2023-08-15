Rico Lewis signs five-year contract extension with Manchester City

Manchester [UK], August 15 : Young English fullback Rico Lewis on Tuesday signed a five-year contract extension with Manchester City which will keep him at the club till 2028.

The Premier League title defenders released an official statement to announce the contract extension which read, "Rico Lewis has signed a new five-year contract with Manchester City, keeping him at the Club until the summer of 2028."

The 18-year-old in his debut season made 23 appearances and his significant impact was an important factor in helping the Blues to win the historic Treble.

Lewis expressed his excitement after signing a contract extension with Manchester City and said as quoted by the club's official website, he said, "It’s been an unbelievable year for me and now to sign this contract is a dream come true. As a City fan I can remember watching us winning trophies when I was young and it’s the only place I’ve wanted to be."

"To know I’m going to be here until 2028 is fantastic and I can’t wait to keep working and keep improving. Everyone at the Club has been so amazing, starting with the Academy where I learnt so much and I am hugely grateful for everything they did. The fans have been brilliant too and I’ll give everything for them and the Club to try to keep us being successful," Lewis added.

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain also expressed his delight over the youngster's contract extension and said, "Rico is a really intelligent footballer and is already a mature and reliable member of the squad. He absorbs every single piece of information Pep gives him, which for a player of his age is special."

"We are very proud to have watched his journey through the Academy and to see him playing with such confidence in the first team. His energy and hunger around the squad is contagious and we believe he can help to bring more success in the coming years," Txiki added.

