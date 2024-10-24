SAFF Women's C'ship: India lose to Bangladesh 1-3, finish as Group A runners-up

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 24 : India took their appointed place in the semi-finals of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women's Championship 2024, but failed to solve the Bangladesh riddle again as they went down to their neighbours from the eastern borders 1-3 at the Dasharath Stadium on Wednesday.

All the goals came in the first half. Though India had ensured a place in the last four even before the start of the match, the defeat reduced them to the runners-up spot in Group A with three points in their kitty. Bangladesh, who struggled during their 1-1 draw against Pakistan, ended with four points, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

A half an hour of midfield domination by Bangladesh initially proved the source of trouble for India as Afeida Khandaker (18') and Player of the Match Tohura Khatun (29') scored to put the defending champions on the saddle with a 2-0 lead. Khatun struck another in the 42nd minute to widen the lead before skipper Bala Devi reduced the margin with a deft header after Dalima Chhibber sent the cross from the right.

This was the 12th time the two teams met in the international arena. The result came in India's favour on nine occasions and once it was drawn, but the two defeats came in back-to-back matches now. In 2022, India lost to Bangladesh in the group stage before surrendering their crown of five-time champions in the semi-finals.

There was no reason to believe it was a one-sided contest on Wednesday, whatever the scoreline suggests. India woke up well after conceding two goals and made attacks that could have fetched goals. A cross from Ranjana Chanu from the left in the 35th minute had a goal written all over it, but Bala Devi's shot from close was blocked by an advancing Bangladesh goalkeeper Rupna Chakma.

The Bangladesh custodian came to her team's rescue once again in the second half when substitute Jyoti barged in to take a strong shot. Rupna was not to be beaten, this time, too.

Jyoti was in the thick of things a few minutes later again. This time substitute Rimpa Haldar, who made her debut, was the provider, but Jyoti was a trifle late in reaching the ball.

All said and done, the match was won and lost in the first 30 minutes when Bangladesh picked up two goals to take charge of the situation. In between, India suffered a setback when midfielder Anju Tamang had to make way for Aruna Bag because of an injury in the 27th minute. It severely dented the Blue Tigresses' attacking options.

All of India's troubles were generated by dipping crosses in the box. The first goal was off a corner and Afeida Khandaker lobbed it past Panthoi Chanu. India conceded the second goal when a hopeful lob from the left saw Khatun rushing in to take advantage of the situation. Her second strike, however, was a pile-driver from just outside the box.

India: Elangbam Panthoi Chanu (GK); Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Juli Kishan, Loitongbam Ashalata Devi (Soumya Guguloth, 80'), Dalima Chhibber (Rimpa Haldar 52'); Sanju, Sangita Basfore (Linthoiingambi Devi Maibam 80'), Anju Tamang (Aruna Bag 27'), Grace Dangmei; Ngangom Bala Devi (C) (Jyoti, 52'), Manisha.

